McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.17. 3,979,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,138. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.06. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

