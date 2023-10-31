Members Advisory Group LLC Takes $328,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,653,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,774,000 after purchasing an additional 251,967 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,893,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

