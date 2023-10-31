Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Trading Down 20%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Mesoblast Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mesoblast
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.