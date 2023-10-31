MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51.15 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $51.15 million and approximately $109,891.69 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

