MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.24 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $13.21 or 0.00038333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $60.24 million and $2.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,558,964 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,558,964.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 13.01718352 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,723,678.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

