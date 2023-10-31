Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 14,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.64. The company had a trading volume of 256,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.91 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

