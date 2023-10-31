Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.17.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $35.95 on Tuesday, reaching $439.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,347. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.69. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $520,201.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 258,497 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,840.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $520,201.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,840.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

