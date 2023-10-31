Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

IIF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 17,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,321. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

