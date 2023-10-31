Morgan Stanley (MS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS):

10/23/2023 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.15 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/19/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

10/5/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $102.00.

9/26/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock remained flat at $70.59 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

