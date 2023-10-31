MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $177.70. 184,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.13 and a 200 day moving average of $192.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

