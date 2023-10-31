MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,213,221. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

