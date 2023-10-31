MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $762,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 172,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

