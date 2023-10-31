MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance
PAG stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,357. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Penske Automotive Group Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
