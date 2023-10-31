MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 105,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

