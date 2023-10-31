MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 210,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.