MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.8 %

RS stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.60. 42,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $191.45 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Insider Activity

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

