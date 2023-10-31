MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,704 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM remained flat at $48.77 on Tuesday. 185,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,143. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

