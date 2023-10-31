MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $786,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Oxford Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

