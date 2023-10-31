N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 850 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 513,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,530. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

