N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,867 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. 2,981,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,343. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

