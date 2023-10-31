N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

