N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,090 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

