N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 999 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.80. 325,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,972. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

