Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.14. 587,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,923,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.20 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.48.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 934,413 shares of company stock worth $7,785,159. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 48.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

