NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $93.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00032723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,873,081 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 989,539,528 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.31406489 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $72,662,268.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.