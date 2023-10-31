NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.51

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

NSK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

