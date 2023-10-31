Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Nuvation Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 3,857,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,951. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
