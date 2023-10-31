Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Nuvation Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 3,857,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,951. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

