OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 274,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,795. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,889,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

View Our Latest Report on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.