Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $65.32 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $65.32 million and $4.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,509.96 or 1.00038933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

