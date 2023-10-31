Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $65.76 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $65.76 million and $4.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,617.30 or 0.99952103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006780 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06986235 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,771,936.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.