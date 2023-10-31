ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ORIX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IX

Institutional Trading of ORIX

ORIX Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ORIX by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.