ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of IX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
