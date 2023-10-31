Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Pathfinder Minerals plc (LON:PFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 3443513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

Pathfinder Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.44.

About Pathfinder Minerals

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. Pathfinder Minerals Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

