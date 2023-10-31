PayPal USD (PYUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.32 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $148.32 million and $4.21 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 148,340,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 148,340,937.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99880907 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,745,352.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

