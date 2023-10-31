PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $158.88 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 148,340,937.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99880907 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,745,352.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.