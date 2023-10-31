Personal Group (LON:PGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $160.15

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.15 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 159 ($1.93), with a volume of 33913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.11).

Personal Group Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,000.00%.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

