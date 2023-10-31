Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,783. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

