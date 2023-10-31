Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 1730579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 219.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 58,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

