Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. 875,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,121. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

