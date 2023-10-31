Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. 1,591,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,290. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.