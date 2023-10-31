Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,975 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3,105.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 416,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 403,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 156,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 93,088 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance
Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. 17,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,771. The stock has a market cap of $244.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile
The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
