Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Roth Mkm

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

PINS stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 50,583,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,353,002. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44, a PEG ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,792 shares of company stock worth $11,866,175 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

