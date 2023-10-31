PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 912,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

PlayAGS Price Performance

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $271.72 million, a PE ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 2.31.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $89.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.16 million. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

