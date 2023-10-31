Polygon Hits Market Cap of $5.85 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and $297.81 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,243,847,745 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

