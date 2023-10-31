Polymesh (POLYX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $523.90 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $137.46 million and approximately $523.90 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh’s total supply is 872,649,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 871,817,068.228688 with 743,797,529.797571 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.40666042 USD and is up 32.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $364,079,539.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

