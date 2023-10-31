PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.83. 250,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,842. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.