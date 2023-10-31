PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3,624.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $342,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.10. 16,963,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,722,297. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

