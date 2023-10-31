Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 161,350 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,350 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,168. The firm has a market cap of $306.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

