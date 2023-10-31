PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. PROS updated its Q4 guidance to $0.03-0.05 EPS.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.12. PROS has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PROS by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in PROS by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

