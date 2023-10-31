PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $76-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.88 million.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.12. PROS has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PROS by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PROS by 729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

