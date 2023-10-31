Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $305.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $237.87. 724,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 70.44% and a net margin of 95.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

